Chevron, ONE wrap up biofuel bunkering on 4,800 TEU containership

December 29, 2022, by Fatima Bahtić

Oil major Chevron has teamed up with Singapore-based shipping giant Ocean Network Express (ONE) to complete inaugural biofuel bunkering on a 4,800 TEU containership.

As informed, the bunkering operation was witnessed by Singapore Trade Data Exchange (SGTraDex), a digital infrastructure that facilitates the sharing of data between supply chain ecosystem partners.

The transaction saw the transfer of 992.2MT VLSFO-B24, biofuel in 6, 7 P and S deep tanks from bunkering tanker Marine Rose to containership MOL Endowment.

The boxship was built by South Korean shipbuilder Hyundai Heavy Industries (HHI) in 2007. Its overall length (LOA) is 294.12 meters and its width is 32.2 meters. It is currently sailing under the flag of Panama.

SGTraDex facilitated the secure exchange of documents via its data highway including Certificate of Quality, Bunker Delivery Note, Bunkering Sales Invoice and other supporting documents like Mass Flow Meter (MFM) receipts, and International Sustainability and Carbon (ISCC) Certification.

According to the partners, the transaction marks an important milestone towards maritime decarbonisation.

ONE’s environmental sustainability strategy aims to reduce carbon dioxide emissions by 25% from its 2018 baseline by 2030, and by 50% by 2050.

Last February, the shipping firm conducted a biofuel trial on Panamax boxship MOL Experience. The biofuel used in the trial was made from waste oils such as used cooking oil.

Furthermore, in April this year, the company decided to complete one more trial of marine biofuel onboard the Singapore-flagged container vessel NYK Fuji. NYK Fuji was refuelled with 1,300 metric tonnes of marine biofuel product during bunkering at the Port of Singapore.

Biofuels are considered to be carbon-neutral because the carbon dioxide that is absorbed by the source of the biomass is equal to the carbon dioxide released when the fuel is burned. It has gained attention around the world as an environmentally-friendly alternative to fossil fuels.