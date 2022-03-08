ConocoPhillips to integrate Schlumberger’s reservoir engineering digital solution

March 8, 2022, by Ajsa Habibic

Oilfield services provider Schlumberger has revealed an enterprise-wide deployment of its reservoir engineering digital solution for oil major ConocoPhillips.

ConocoPhillips will use Schlumberger’s cloud-based DELFI cognitive E&P environment to bring its reservoir engineering modelling, data and workflows to the cloud.

Once the solution is integrated, ConocoPhillips’ reservoir engineers will have access to cloud-based, high-performance computing resources in the DELFI environment as well as Schlumberger’s reservoir engineering solutions.

These include Petrel E&P software platform’s Petrel Reservoir Engineering, INTERSECT high-resolution reservoir simulator and ECLIPSE industry-reference reservoir simulator.

“This digital platform will drive workflow and data efficiency, enabling ConocoPhillips to meet their diverse reservoir engineering modelling needs worldwide”, said Rajeev Sonthalia, president, Digital & Integration, Schlumberger.

“Expert teams from both companies will work closely together to integrate our cloud-based digital solutions and AI with ConocoPhillips’ reservoir engineering modelling and workflows.”

Schlumberger will also deliver its DELFI digital platform for the Northern Lights carbon capture and storage project in order to optimise performance in carbon transport and storage.

The DELFI cognitive E&P environment will be used to streamline subsurface workflows and longer-term modelling and surveillance of CO 2 sequestration.

In other company-related news, the oilfield services provider recently introduced a reservoir mapping-while-drilling service GeoSphere 360.

The service delivers real-time 3D reservoir insights which enhance reservoir understanding and enhance well placement to maximise returns from complex reservoirs.

