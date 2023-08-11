Construction of Terntank’s wind/methanol-ready tankers begins in China

August 11, 2023, by Ajsa Habibic

China Merchants Jingling Shipyard has kicked off construction of wind and methanol-powered 15,000 dwt hybrid tankers ordered by Swedish shipping company Terntank.

As disclosed, the first steel cut of the three hybrid tankers took place at the Chinese shipyard on 10 June.

Courtesy of Terntank

Ordered in November 2022, the vessels belong to the Hybrid Solution Plus series and are expected to significantly reduce the carbon footprint and environmental impacts with methanol-powered engines, wind-assisted propulsion, hybrid battery system, and onshore power.

The hybrid tankers will be developed from the experience of the previous six AVIC SERIES vessels with additional innovative improvements to reduce environmental impacts.

In addition to the 40% of CO2 reductions we made on previous vessels, the wind assistance will further reduce the emissions by 8%, and with methanol’s low-carbon and potential in decarbonisation, we accelerate our pathway to net zero, Terntank explained.

The vessels are tailor-made to optimally be able to transport bio-feedstocks to customers’ refineries and load the finished goods to their depots. The first vessel is scheduled to be delivered in March 2025.

Norwegian tech provider Kongsberg Maritime was contracted to supply design, engineering, and equipment for the three methanol-ready, wind-assisted tankers being built for Danish tanker operator Terntank.

Earlier this year, North European Oil Trade (NEOT), a Finland-based group specializing in oil and bioproducts sale in the Nordic countries, and Neste signed charter agreements with Terntank for these hybrid tankers.

Terntank also secured the coveted Next Generation Ship Award during this year’s Nor-Shipping event for its Hybrid Tanker 15,000dwt newbuildings.

