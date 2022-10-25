COSCO Heavy Industries launches Aegean’s 3rd ECO tanker

October 25, 2022, by Jasmina Ovcina Mandra

Chinese shipbuilder COSCO Heavy Industries (Yangzhou) has launched a 114,000 dwt newbuild Aframax tanker ordered by Greek shipping company Aegean Shipping Management.

The vessel, to be named, Green Anax, hit the water on October 22 at Cosco Yangzhou facilities in Jiangdu District, China.

The vessel construction is being supervised by Bureau Veritas (BV) and is in line with the latest Tier III environmental requirements. The Liberia-flagged Aframax is powered by MAN B&W 6G60ME-C9.5- HPSCR Tier III main engine.

The ship will be certified with the highest eco-friendly class notations, according to the Piraeus-based shipping company.

The tanker was ordered back in 2020 as part of a contract for two +two 114,000 dwt tankers.

The vessels are fitted with numerous fuel efficiency technologies enabling them to consume 30% less fuel oil when compared to older ships, Aegean said on its website. These include saver fins on the ships’ hulls, asymmetric rudder bulbs as well as ECO hull lines that reduce form drag enabling vessels to sail smoother with less resistance. The company said that each of its newbuilding vessels carries an Inventory of Hazardous Materials, so that at the time of decommissioning, the end-of-life ship is fully prepared for the safest and most effective recycling.

In May 2022, Aegean signed its first ESG-linked financial deal with Piraeus Bank SA to finance part of the acquisition cost for 2 out of the 4 “Green” new building Aframax vessels, to be named Green Anax and Green Azure.

“Our business strategy is focused on investing in modern and energy-efficient vessels with low emissions and minimal environmental impact, while offering the best value proposition and maintaining strong long-lasting relationships with our clients and financial institutions. Meeting or exceeding our customers’ requirements and expectations, while continually enhancing our operational efficiency, is key for our daily activities,” George Melisanidis, Chairman of Aegean Shipping, said at the time.

Aegean Shipping Management has six bulk carriers, three MR tankers, and four Aframax tankers in its fleet. Two tankers were delivered earlier this year, namely Green Admire and Green Adventure. Green Anax is slated for delivery later this year, while Green Azure, the final newbuild from the batch, is set for delivery in 2023.