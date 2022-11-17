Counting down to Offshore Energy Exhibition & Conference 2022

November 17, 2022, by adrianamunteanu

Offshore Energy Exhibition & Conference 2022 (OEEC) will open its doors in less than two weeks. On the 29 & 30 November, the entire industry comes together in RAI Amsterdam to connect, discuss, share knowledge, meet and network.

Content program

Different markets meet under one roof to foster business opportunities and learn from each other. With panel discussions, presentations and talks; experts and industry leaders from, among others: Shell, TotalEnergies, Siemens Energy, TenneT, Van Oord, Damen Shipyards, Huisman and Energy Industries Council, will discuss the changing offshore energy landscape. Innovations like hydrogen and floating wind are highlighted, as well as the latest developments in offshore wind, marine energy, and oil & gas.

Check out the full program and register to the event.

Matchmaking

OEEC 2022 offers a matchmaking program that is available to all participants of the event. This feature makes it possible to get to know each other and to share knowledge about various topics related to offshore energy. A great number of insightful sessions have been opened. Be fast to join them at the preferred timeslot and start connecting! Check out the topics and request a meeting.

The Offshore-Energy.biz and OffshoreWIND.biz team looks forward to welcoming you at OEEC 2022!

An overview of speaker line-up for OEEC 2022 conference program and The Stage: