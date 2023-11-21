CSL orders MAN GenSets for hydrogen-powered feeders

November 21, 2023, by Jasmina Ovcina Mandra

India’s shipbuilding major Cochin Shipyard Ltd (CSL) has ordered MAN’s high-speed gensets to supply backup diesel-electric propulsion for Samskip’s hydrogen-powered feeders. Rotterdam-based Samskip Group has two short-sea feeder container ships under construction at CSL.

Image credit MAN ES

Known as the SeaShuttle project, the vessels will be among the first of their kind globally to be powered by individual 3.2 MW hydrogen fuel-cell-based energy systems. The 2 × 2 × MAN 12V175D-MEV variable-speed GenSets will act as a back-up, forming a diesel-electric propulsion plant with a permanent magnet generator.

The 135-metre, 500-teu ships are due for delivery in Q3 and Q4 of 2025, respectively, and will operate between Oslo Fjord and Rotterdam, a distance of approximately 700 nautical miles. They will furthermore be capable of being remotely controlled and autonomous-ready.

ABB has won a deal to deliver a power, propulsion, and automation package for the ships, which in addition to the integration of hydrogen fuel cells, includes the new compact version of ABB Onboard DC Grid power distribution system that will ensure the optimal use of energy on board.

Each vessel is expected to cut around 25,000 tons of CO2 emissions a year when powered by fuel cells and by using greenshore power at the port of call.

The project is co-funded by the Norwegian state enterprise ENOVA.

“This is a groundbreaking project, which sets new standards for environmentally friendly shipping. In that vein, our engines are capable of running on bio-fuels like HVO and B100 and showcase our green credentials in pursuing decarbonization. We congratulate Samskip and CSL on this exciting venture and look forward to working closely with them,” Florian Keiler, Head of High Speed, MAN Energy Solutions, said.

The 175D is a variable-speed GenSet designed from the outset for low fuel consumption, and low emissions. The engine is integrated with compact, closed-loop MAN Selective Catalytic Reduction (SCR) systems. It has been cleared for operation on biofuels, such as FAME and HVO, according to MAN.