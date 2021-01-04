CSSC Shipping pens sale and leaseback deal for Kamsarmax newbuilding quartet
CSSC (Hong Kong) Shipping Company Limited, a leasing company of China State Shipbuilding Corporation, and Minjun Shipping, wholly-owned by China Minsheng, have entered into a $133 million sale and leaseback deal for four 85,000-DWT bulk carriers.
The agreement includes an estimated lease interest of approximately $24.7 million.
The vessels are being built by CSSC Chenxi Shipyard and were ordered back in September 2020 by China Mingsheng Trust.
The deal includes a series of 4+4 Kamsarmax bulk carriers, designed by SDARI.
The delivery of newbuilding vessels is spread across 2021 and 2020.
The charter period covers 120 months commencing from the respective delivery dates of the vessels.
List of related news articles
-
Posted: 4 days ago
Genting Hong Kong scraps sale and leaseback deal for Crystal Endeavor
Cruise operator Genting Hong Kong has terminated the agreement with SNC Endeavor Leasing for the sal...Posted: 4 days ago
-
Posted: 5 days ago
Yangzijiang Shipbuilding scores 24,000 TEU boxship deal
Chinese shipbuilder Yangzijiang Shipbuilding Group has won a contract to build two 24,000 TEU ultra ...Posted: 5 days ago
-
Posted: 2 months ago
Hudong-Zhonghua cuts steel for China's LNG newbuild
Hudong-Zhonghua Shipbuilding (Group) has cut steel for the first LNG carrier it is building for comp...Posted: 2 months ago
-
Posted: about 1 month ago
Drydock works begin for 1st cruise ship built in China
Shipbuilder Shanghai Waigaoqiao Shipbuilding (SWS), part of China State Shipbuilding Corporation (CS...Posted: about 1 month ago