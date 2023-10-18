Damen to build two green ships for Fast Lines Belgium

October 18, 2023, by Fatima Bahtić

Dutch shipbuilder Damen Shipyards has signed a contract with Belgian shipping company Fast Lines Belgium for the delivery of two Damen Combi Freighter 3850 (CF 3850).

Damen

As explained, prior to placing its order with Damen, Fast’s architects of transport reviewed all the options available to achieve minimal emissions in an economic manner. This included looking at alternative biofuels as well as the latest advances in design and efficiency.

Alongside the new hull design and an efficient and economic main engine, the vessels will be fitted with Damen’s Triton Remote monitoring system, to deliver real-time information on fuel consumption and carbon emissions.

“These will be our first new-build vessels and we are confident that the Damen CF 3850 vessels will fit like a glove in the Fast Lines Belgium’s business,” said managing director Catrien Scheers.

“Not only are they economical and efficient, our customers will also be able to see for themselves just how low their fuel consumption and therefore their emissions are. This will give us a valuable commercial advantage.”

“We are delighted to welcome Fast Lines Belgium into the Damen family,” added Luc Joos, Sales Manager Belgium at Damen Shipyards.

Fast Lines Belgium expects that the ships will have the lowest EEDI (Energy Efficiency Design Index) in the short sea cargo vessel market.

Damen has recently won approval in principle for designs of methanol-powered compact vessels from the classification society Bureau Veritas and Dutch and Belgian flag authorities. The framework lays out the design modifications that are required to ensure that the methanol-powered workboats have standards of safety at least equal to their diesel-fuelled equivalents.