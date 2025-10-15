Back to overview
DeepOcean charters Glomar vessel to expand offshore wind and oil & gas capabilities

October 15, 2025, by Nadja Skopljak

Ocean services provider DeepOcean has entered into a time charter agreement with Glomar Offshore for a 2009-built multipurpose support vessel to enhance its survey and inspection, maintenance and repair (IMR) offering in the offshore wind and oil & gas sectors.

Glomar Supporter. Source: DeepOcean

Glomar Supporter will join DeepOcean’s vessel fleet in January, with operations expected to begin in the first quarter of 2026, after the vessel is mobilized. Its first operations are planned in Europe.

“We already have a large fleet of offshore vessels, but we have actively been looking for smaller vessels that can provide an even more cost-effective offering, particularly in the offshore renewables space. We decided to seize the opportunity when we heard that the Glomar Supporter became available,” said Øyvind Mikaelsen, CEO of DeepOcean.

The 60-meter vessel, which underwent an extensive rebuild and refurbishment in 2021, is equipped with DP2 station-keeping capabilities, a carrying capacity of around 1,395 tons DWT, and a combined deck space of 497m2.

Glomar Supporter features a main stern A-frame for the deployment and towing of multiple sensor types, including seismic equipment, as well as a number of survey sensors and additional technologies, including multibeam echo sounders (MBE). It has a dedicated launch area for geotechnical equipment and a mezzanine deck configured for a launch and recovery system (LARS), suitable for work-class ROV operations.

DeepOcean said it would mobilize one of its work-class remotely operated vehicles (WROVs) on the vessel and would consider mobilizing an observation-class ROV (OROV).

“Survey, inspection and IMR work are growing segments of the offshore market. We look forward to providing our clients with this additional vessel capacity and service offering in this market,” said Robin Mawhinney, Managing Director of DeepOcean UK.

