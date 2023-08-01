DeepOcean charters newbuild USV with hybrid diesel-electric propulsion

August 1, 2023, by Nadja Skopljak

DeepOcean is chartering a newbuild unmanned surface vessel (USV) which will be used for subsea inspection, maintenance and repair (IMR) and survey work in the offshore renewables and oil & gas industries.

Source: DeepOcean

DeepOcean entered into a long-term charter agreement with USV AS, a joint venture company established by Solstad Offshore, Østensjø and DeepOcean whose main purpose is to invest and own USVs.

Built by Astilleros Gondán shipyard, the USV will be equipped with a hybrid diesel-electric propulsion system and a battery package said to allow it to operate offshore for up to 30 days without charging or refueling.

The vessel will be equipped with a work ROV that is capable of operating down to 1,500 meters of water depth, as well as a sizeable tool package to perform subsea operations. It is set to be capable of handling most of all subsea inspection work, survey work and a significant part of subsea intervention tasks.

According to DeepOcean, it is estimated that the USV solution can reduce CO2 emissions by more than 90% compared to a conventional offshore vessel when conducting subsea IMR operations.

To increase the workable weather window, the USV is equipped with a newly developed launch and recovery system which allows for work class ROVs to be operated from relatively small vessels, such as the USV, the company said.

“The USV can be a game-changer for subsea inspection and intervention work, offering substantial reductions in operating expenditure and emissions. We are delighted to add the USV to our fleet of chartered vessels,” said Øyvind Mikaelsen, CEO of DeepOcean.

“DeepOcean has set a target to achieve a 45 percent reduction in CO2 emissions before 2030 and become carbon neutral by 2040. Unmanned, autonomous and remotely controlled solutions, such as the USV, are key elements of this strategy.”

Delivery of the 24-meter-long and 7.5-meter-wide vessel is expected by the end of 2024.

Following offshore testing, the vessel is expected to be ready for operations in 2025, when it will go on charter for DeepOcean.