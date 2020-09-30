Diesel-electric power for the world’s first fleet of robot vessels

September 30, 2020, by Adis Ajdin

Norwegian firm Grovfjord Mek. Verksted (GMV) has selected Volvo Penta and Danfoss Editron to power Ocean Infinity’s fleet of autonomous robot exploration vessels.

The so-called ‘Armada’ fleet will consist of two sizes of vessels both of which will be 100 per cent diesel-electric.

Johan Inden, head of the marine segment at Volvo Penta, said:

“Volvo Penta is delighted to be part of this groundbreaking project in cooperation with Danfoss Editron.

“Together, we will deliver an optimized power solution – to the autonomous Armada fleet – designed for ultimate performance while reducing the environmental footprint.”

These fully diesel-electric vessels will get power from Volvo Penta DC gensets and Danfoss DC grid controls.

Danfoss will provide the energy management system and propulsion control for each vessel.

The engines behind the power management will be variable speed gensets from Volvo Penta.

The Volvo Penta D8 MH variable-speed engine will power the marine generator sets on board.

The D8 engine matches the autonomous vessels due to its compact size and high power to weight ratio.

Additionally, the engine’s low fuel consumption plays a big role in the significant CO2 reduction, VP explains.

This fleet of autonomous vessels will provide new opportunities for deep-sea exploration.

Each vessel will be able to launch separate remotely operated underwater vehicles (ROVs).

These unmanned submarine-like ROVs will reach depths of up to 6000m and carry out surveys on pipeline routes as well as collect vital seismic data.

The first four vessels in the Armada fleet should arrive to Ocean Infinity in 2021, with the remaining robots completed in the next months.