Digitalization: the good, the bad and the ugly

When I was just starting my career in the maritime news reporting business, I remember being approached by a reputable editor of a printed magazine in his late 60s at a major trade fair in Hamburg, who asked which publication I worked for.

When I answered it was a digital publication, he dismissed the idea altogether, saying maritime journalism going digital was a silly idea.

Ten years into that encounter, the majority of shipping news agencies have gone online, while keeping some print brands. However, the mentality of keeping things unchanged and refraining from new technologies continues to linger in the sector.