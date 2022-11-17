Disney Cruise Line buys 1st green methanol-powered mega cruise ship

November 17, 2022, by Fatima Bahtić

U.S.-based cruise shipping company Disney Cruise Line has decided to acquire cruise ship Global Dream, currently under construction at German shipyard Meyer Werft, which will be one of the first in the cruise industry to be powered by green methanol.

Credit: Disney Cruise Line

As explained, the construction will be completed at the former MV Werften shipyard in Wismar, Germany, under the management of Meyer Werft, the Papenburg-based company that built the Disney Dream, Disney Fantasy and Disney Wish.

The ship’s previous owner filed for bankruptcy before completing the vessel, enabling Disney Cruise Line to secure it at a favorable price, according to the company.

The 208,000-gross-ton vessel will be among the first in the cruise industry to be fueled by green methanol. Disney Cruise Line expects the passenger capacity of the cruise ship, which will be renamed after the construction process is finished, to be approximately 6,000 with around 2,300 crew members.

The expected delivery date of the vessel is 2025.

In February this year, the cruise line celebrated the launching of the first ship powered by liquified natural gas (LNG), Disney Wish.

Related Article Posted: 9 months ago Disney Cruise Line’s 1st LNG-fueled ship launched at Meyer Werft Posted: 9 months ago

The vessel is also the first of three new LNG-powered Disney ships to be built by Meyer Werft. All three ships will be at approximately 144,000 gross tonnes, slightly larger than the previous cruise ships of the company. The two remaining vessels will be built throughout 2025.