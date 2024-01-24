Diving support vessel first in Boskalis fleet to go greener with battery pack

January 24, 2024, by Nadja Skopljak

Dutch Boskalis has installed a new energy storage system on board its diving support vessel (DSV) BOKA Atlantis as part of the efforts to make its fleet more sustainable.

Source: Boskalis

Boskalis reported that a set of powerful batteries was recently installed on board BOKA Atlantis along the quay of the Boskalis Service Center in Rotterdam.

The installation of the energy storage system is set to reduce the vessel’s fuel consumption and associated carbon dioxide and nitrogen oxide emissions by an average of up to 20%. The system also provides a power supply and energy storage facility while BOKA Atlantis is docked and contributes to quieter and more efficient operations offshore, the company said.

BOKA Atlantis is Boskalis’ first vessel retrofitted with a 450 kWh battery pack. Currently, its DSV BOKA Da Vinci is also undergoing this “green intervention” in Rotterdam, and more powerful offshore vessels will follow later this year.

Early in 2023, Boskalis announced it had committed to the target of becoming climate-neutral across its global operations by 2050.

In November last year, the Dutch company commissioned a large-scale shore power facility at its premises in the Waalhaven in Rotterdam, strategically built on the site where vessels come for maintenance and mobilization for offshore projects.

From then on, moored Boskalis’ vessels are switching off their diesel-powered generators and using green shore power.