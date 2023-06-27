DNV’s Veracity and Høglund join hands on emissions reporting

June 27, 2023, by Fatima Bahtić

Norwegian automation specialist Høglund Marine Solutions and DNV’s industry cloud platform, Veracity have entered into a partnership agreement to make emissions reporting more efficient.

Høglund

As informed, the partners share a common interest in driving innovation and fostering sustainable practices in the maritime industry. DNV will use its knowledge of risk management and assurance services.

Meanwhile, Høglund will rely on automation solutions and vessel data utilization services.

Under the agreement, the companies plan to consolidate information from vessels that are operating with Høglund’s systems and their Connect portal, and running it over Veracity.

This integration is expected to promote transparency, innovation, sustainability, and improved decision-making that benefits both customers and affiliated companies, as well as society as whole.

“We are thrilled to be offered this innovative solution by DNV and Høglund. It unlocks new possibilities for optimizing our operations and enhancing efficiency in the maritime sector. We look forward to the positive impact this collaboration will bring to our business, by offering a secure digital pipeline for standardized and scalable data exchange,” Benjamin Fhager, Environmental Manager at Sirius Shipping said.

“This integration between Veracity and Høglund marks yet another milestone in our mission to transform the maritime industry through trusted data and connectivity between reputable and reliable partners,” stated Mikkel Skou, Executive Director at Veracity.

“As verified emissions data becomes increasingly important toward compliance and contractual obligations, we can help fleet managers and owners like Sirius Shipping with a more secure and streamlined process of sharing relevant information across the value chain.”

“We are thrilled to join forces with DNV on this ambitious venture,” said Peter Morsbach, COO at Høglund.

“By integrating our automation solutions and vessel operational data within the DNV Veracity Platform, we can drive innovation, optimize vessel performance, and create a more connected maritime ecosystem. Together, we will shape the future of the maritime industry.”

Høglund has earlier collaborated with Veracity to share vessel performance data and work on digital solutions. Høglund’s ship performance monitoring software was given access to Veracity’s extensive domain knowledge in terms of data requirements, data quality, cyber security and analytics.