DOF gets project awards for three vessels to keep working in North America
October 3, 2025, by Nadja Skopljak

Norwegian vessel owner DOF Group has secured several project awards in the North America region that have a combined contract value of over $60 million.

Skandi Implementer. Source: DOF

The awards will use vessels already in the region, securing over 300 days of firm vessel utilization, with further options available.

Skandi Skansen will be deployed for a mooring project in Guyana with expected commencement this month and an expected duration of approximately six weeks.

Furthermore, the 2018-built Skandi Implementer has secured two jobs in Mexico with international oil companies for subsea cable repair and subsea installation services with execution during Q4 2025. The work has an expected combined duration of more than two months.

Finally, the third-party vessel Cade Candies will be used to provide walk-to-work services off the U.S. East Coast, with expected commencement in Q2 2026 and a duration of approximately eight months.

Mons Aase, CEO of DOF Group, said: “I am very happy to see the strong momentum in the North America region continue with these project awards, securing utilisation for project vessels in the region. I am especially pleased that Skandi Implementer has been working non-stop in the region after we terminated her original long-term contract in Mexico in early 2025.”

DOF recently secured three assignments off the coast of Brazil, enabling it to undertake subsea inspections of underwater facilities operated by Petrobras. This came a couple of days after the Norwegian company landed a contract extension for work offshore Argentina for one vessel and inked a deal to sell another.

