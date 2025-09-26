DOF pulls off $390 million hat trick for Petrobras’ subsea oil & gas inspections

Illustration. Source: DOF
September 26, 2025, by Melisa Cavcic

Norway’s vessel owner DOF Group has secured three assignments off the coast of Brazil, enabling it to undertake subsea inspections of underwater facilities operated by Petrobras, the South American country’s state-owned oil and gas giant.

Illustration. Source: DOF

The award of three service contracts, which follows a competitive tender process, will enable DOF to execute subsea inspections in Brazilian waters as part of Petrobras’ subsea inspection program, supporting the assessment of the integrity of the operator’s subsea facilities.

Mons S. Aase, CEO of DOF Group, commented: “We are thrilled to continue to deliver on our commitment to excellence and innovation in subsea inspection services for Petrobras. The inspection-based nature of the contracts, as opposed to a day rate structure, offers valued flexibility to our growing fleet in Brazil.”

The three new deals come after the company completed over 7,000 inspections as Petrobras’ partner in subsea operations. With a combined value of approximately $390 million, the latest contract trio encompasses more than 4,000 planned inspections.

As a result, DOF expects to deploy at least three vessels equipped with work-class remotely operated vehicles (ROVs) and a ship specially outfitted and crewed to perform shallow air diving inspections.

The activities, which will be managed in combination, will cover Brazil’s three main offshore basins, including Santos, Campos, and Espirito Santo. These operations are slated to begin in the first half of 2026 and last for three years.

The contract trio arrives only days after DOF announced a contract extension in Argentina for one vessel and revealed the divestment of another ship.

