Back to overview
Home Subsea After Subsea7, DOF’s large subsea construction vessel on charter with Petrobras

After Subsea7, DOF’s large subsea construction vessel on charter with Petrobras

Vessels
August 21, 2025, by Nadja Skopljak

A flexible, large subsea construction vessel owned by Norwegian DOF Group has been contracted on a four-year term charter with Brazil’s oil & gas company Petrobras.

Skandi Salvador; Source: DOF

Under the contract valued at approximately $165 million, Skandi Salvador will operate with two work-class remotely operated vehicles (ROVs) and a subsea crane, with delivery expected in December.

The award is part of the same competitive tender process that resulted in the previously announced contract awards of Skandi Achiever, Skandi Carla and Geoholm.

The 106-meter-long Skandi Salvador was built in 2009 and can accommodate 100 people. The vessel previously worked with Subsea7, supporting subsea umbilicals, risers and flowlines (SURF) projects offshore Brazil.

Furthermore, DOF also announced an addendum to its long-term inspection contract (PIDF) with Petrobras, which comprises an additional scope of work expected to be concluded by the end of 2025.

Stril Explorer, Geoholm and Skandi Carla are currently operating on this contract. The combined value of the addendum is over $50 million.

These deals come after a competitive anchor handling tug supply (AHTS) vessel tender process, which enabled the Brazilian giant to hire the Skandi Logger, Skandi Iguaçu, Skandi Angra, Skandi Paraty, Skandi Urca vessels, as well as Skandi Fluminense and Skandi Lifter, announced earlier this month.

OE logo

𝐏𝐨𝐰𝐞𝐫 𝐘𝐨𝐮𝐫 𝐁𝐫𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐖𝐢𝐭𝐡 𝐎𝐟𝐟𝐬𝐡𝐨𝐫𝐞 𝐄𝐧𝐞𝐫𝐠𝐲 ⤵️

𝐓𝐚𝐤𝐞 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐬𝐩𝐨𝐭𝐥𝐢𝐠𝐡𝐭 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐚𝐧𝐜𝐡𝐨𝐫 𝐲𝐨𝐮𝐫 𝐛𝐫𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐢𝐧 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐡𝐞𝐚𝐫𝐭 𝐨𝐟 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐨𝐟𝐟𝐬𝐡𝐨𝐫𝐞 𝐰𝐨𝐫𝐥𝐝!

𝐉𝐨𝐢𝐧 𝐮𝐬 𝐟𝐨𝐫 𝐛𝐢𝐠𝐠𝐞𝐫 𝐢𝐦𝐩𝐚𝐜𝐭 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐚𝐦𝐩𝐥𝐢𝐟𝐲 𝐲𝐨𝐮𝐫 𝐩𝐫𝐞𝐬𝐞𝐧𝐜𝐞 𝐢𝐧 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐡𝐞𝐚𝐫𝐭 𝐨𝐟 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐨𝐟𝐟𝐬𝐡𝐨𝐫𝐞 𝐞𝐧𝐞𝐫𝐠𝐲 𝐜𝐨𝐦𝐦𝐮𝐧𝐢𝐭𝐲!

ADVERTISE on Offshore-Energy.biz

Related news

List of highlighted news articles