DOF Subsea lands 2-year extension deal for Skandi Africa

November 3, 2020, by Adis Ajdin

Norwegian offshore vessel owner DOF Subsea has secured a 2-year contract extension for the DP3 construction support vessel Skandi Africa.

The Oslo-listed DOF said the new contract will commence in direct continuation with the current contract.

Skandi Africa is a high-end subsea vessel designed for harsh environment and deepwater subsea construction as well as flexlay operations.

DOF Subsea CEO, Mons S. Aase, stated, “Skandi Africa is the most sophisticated vessel in our fleet and we are looking forward to continue the journey, delivering successful installation campaigns.”

Awarded “Ship of the Year 2015”, Skandi Africa begun its five-year charter commitment, working on global projects for TechnipFMC.

Built by Vard Soeviknes in Norway, the vessel has a length of 160.9 meters, a breadth of 32 meters.

It comes equipped with a 900 tonne active-heave compensated crane and also 650 tonne Tiltable Lay System which can operate in water depths up to 3,000 metres.