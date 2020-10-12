DOF Subsea MPSV on Mero field duty for Petrobras

October 12, 2020, by Adis Ajdin

The DOF Group has secured another contract award in Brazil for Libra Consortium, supporting Petrobras’ operation activities on the Brazilian continental shelf.

Namely, Petrobras has awarded DOF Subsea a 3-year MPSV vessel contract for Mero field.

Skandi Salvador is the vessel that will operate two WROVs for 24 hours providing inspection, maintenance and subsea commissioning services in water depths of up to 2,500 metres, including shallow dive services with Oceânica.

The Brazilian-built Skandi Salvador was already on a contract with Petrobras in July 2018.

The firm contract lasted for 650 days and, by mutual agreement, could get extensions for an additional 650 days.

Since June 2020, the DOF Group has won contracts in Brazil worth $250 million.

DOF Subsea Brazil will be responsible for the ROV operations, while Norskan will be responsible for marine operations.

Mons S. Aase, CEO in DOF Group said,

“I am very pleased over being awarded this long-term contract with Petrobras. The award further strengthens DOF’s position in the IMR market in Brazil.”

Libra Consortium is led by Petrobras – with a 40 per cent interest – in partnership with Shell Brasil (20 per cent); Total (20 per cent), CNODC (10 per cent) and CNOOC Limited (10 per cent). The Consortium also has the participation of the state-owned company Pré-Sal Petróleo SA (PPSA) as manager of the Production Sharing Agreement.

Mero field, locates in the northwestern area of the Libra block. It is about 180 kilometres off the coast of Rio de Janeiro, in the pre-salt of the Santos basin.