DOF Subsea scores multiple contracts in Atlantic region

December 18, 2020, by Amir Garanovic

Oslo-listed engineering and marine services player DOF Subsea has been awarded multiple new contracts for execution in the North Sea, Mediterranean and Africa.

Skandi Neptune (Courtesy of DOF Subsea)

Contracted work includes a number of turnkey subsea projects within the company’s core service lines – Survey, Inspection, Maintenance & Repair (IMR) and Construction.

The vessels Skandi Acergy, Skandi Skansen, Skandi Neptune and Skandi Seven will be used to deliver work totalling more than 180 vessel days excluding any options.

In the North Sea, DOF Subsea will assist a key client with winter subsea inspection programme at UK continental shelf, whilst supporting a leading operator with start-up and commissioning activities for a subsea satellite development in Norway, the company said.

In Angola, DOF Subsea will carry out a greenfield AUV and ROV seabed mapping campaign for an international client, prior to commencing a previously announced contract.

Also, DOF Subsea has mobilized Skandi Neptune from the North Sea for an undisclosed international client in Africa, conducting FPSO class and field inspections programme.

Mons S. Aase, CEO at DOF Subsea, said: “DOF Subsea continues to secure projects with key oil & gas operators across North Sea, Mediterranean and Africa. These awards secure continuous utilization of our regional pool of specialised subsea vessels and integrated project teams”.

All works will be carried out between fourth quarter 2020, to second quarter 2021, DOF Subsea said.

The awards include project management, engineering, procurement and logistics which will be delivered by the company’s integrated subsea team across Bergen, Aberdeen and Luanda.