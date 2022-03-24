DOF Subsea secures work on Woodside’s Enfield decommissioning project

March 24, 2022, by Ajsa Habibic

Petroleum E&P company Woodside Energy has contracted DOF Subsea Australia for subsea XTrees retrieval and offshore support services at Enfield field.

The contract, described as ‘substantial’ by DOF Subsea, includes project management, engineering, fabrication and decommissioning services and is expected to be executed in Q3 and Q4 2022.

The company will deploy its 2010-built multipurpose vessel, Skandi Hercules, to execute the campaign.

DOF Subsea’s scope of work includes the recovery of 18 subsea XTrees, 18 flowbases and associated spool sections, one wellhead severance and recovery of up to 18 temporary guide bases at the field.

“This is a substantial contract award. It builds on successful campaigns delivered in the past for our client and grows our decommissioning track-record in the APAC region. We look forward to working with Woodside Energy Limited to deliver a safe and efficient project”, said Mons Aase, CEO at DOF Subsea AS.

In the company-related news, recently secured contracts are keeping DOF Subsea busy in the APAC region. Namely, in February 2022, the subsea services provider signed its second long-term contract with ExxonMobil’s affiliate, Esso Australia, to provide a multi-purpose supply vessel (MPSV).

At the end of 2021, Beach Energy contracted DOF Subsea to provide management, engineering, fabrication, transportation and installation services for the Otway offshore phase 5 in Australia.

