DOF Subsea scores “very important win” with ExxonMobil

February 4, 2022, by Ajsa Habibic

DOF Subsea Australia has signed a second long-term contract with ExxonMobil’s affiliate, Esso Australia, to provide a multi-purpose supply vessel (MPSV).

MPSV Skandi Darwin. Source: DOF Subsea

The contract, deemed as a very important win for DOF Subsea, was signed for a three-year firm period with two one-year options.

According to the company, preparatory services associated with the contract are underway with the delivery of the vessel to follow later in 2022.

Commenting on the award, CEO of DOF ASA, Mons S. Aase said: “The award builds on the successful marine services we have delivered to Esso Australia over the last two years, our reputation as a trusted partner and is another step in our strategy to grow our fleet in the APAC region. We look forward to working with Esso Australia to deliver safe and efficient world-class marine services.”

Beach Energy is another oil and gas major that recently contracted DOF Subsea to provide services in Australia. Specifically, the contract was awarded for the Otway offshore phase 5 transport and installation project.

Deploying its subsea construction support vessel (SCSV) Skandi Acergy, the company will install the subsea infrastructure for four new Thylacine wells following the collection of all permanent equipment from vendors and transportation to the offshore site.

