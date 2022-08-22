DOF trio stays with Petrobras

August 22, 2022, by Nadja Skopljak

DOF Group has secured contract extensions and won new long-term charter and service contracts with Petrobras for three of its vessels, including remotely operated vehicles (ROVs).

Petrobras has extended the contracts and awarded new contracts for inspection, maintenance and repair (IMR) services to Norskan Offshore and DOF Subsea Brasil Servicos for Skandi Chieftain, Skandi Olympia and Skandi Commander.

DOF announced at the beginning of 2019 that it had secured contracts for the three vessels with the Brazilian oil and gas company.

The contracts for Skandi Chieftain and Skandi Olympia have been extended until the end of the year, after which both vessels will commence new three-year contracts.

The contract for Skandi Commander has been extended until November and the vessel will then be used on the PIDF project for DOF Subsea Brasil on the current contract until August 2023. Thereafter, the vessel will commence its three-year contract, combining ROV and AUV capabilities.

Related Article Posted: 2 months ago DOF Subsea and Petrobras continue working together Posted: 2 months ago

According to DOF, the gross value of the extensions and the firm period of the new contracts exceeds $253 million.

All three new contracts include options for two-year extensions.

“I am very excited about these new IMR contracts with Petrobras. Together with the already announced extension of the PIDF project, these awards underpin our position as market leader within IMR in Brazil,” said Mons S Aase, DOF CEO.

“I am also very happy to see that the Skandi Commander will mobilize an AUV for the duration of the contract”.

Follow Offshore Energy’s Subsea on social media: