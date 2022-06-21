DOF Subsea and Petrobras continue working together

June 21, 2022, by Nadja Skopljak

DOF Subsea has secured the extension of four PIDF contracts with Brazilian oil and gas giant Petrobras.

The extensions will demand a fleet of at least three vessels operating for 18 months in direct continuation to the original schedule, performing flexible pipelines, risers and subsea equipment inspection in the Campos Basin, Santos Basin, Marlin Field and Espírito Santos Basin.

Inspections will be evaluated and processed by the DOF Subsea Engineering team in Brazil, responsible for delivering technical reports on the conditions of the subsea facilities in Brazil.

According to the company, the extensions add more than $100 million in the backlog.

“I am very pleased for these awards securing utilisation for our personnel and our assets and adding important back log to the Group. It further strengthens our leading position in Brazil within IMR and confirms our long relationship with Petrobras,” said Mons S Aase, DOF Subsea CEO.

Related Article Posted: 2 months ago DOF Subsea hits 99% repurpose rate on latest decommissioning project Posted: 2 months ago

Petrobras had previously used DOF Subsea’s services many times. Most recently, the Brazilian company awarded long-term charter and service contracts to DOF-owned companies Norskan Offshore and DOF Subsea Serviços Brasil.

Anchor handling tug and supply (AHTS) vessels Skandi Angra, Skandi Paraty, Skandi Urca and Skandi Fluminense, operating for Petrobras and equipped with DOF Subsea’s work class remotely operated vehicles (ROVs), have been contracted for three years firm plus two year options.

At the end of May, the two DOF companies won new service contracts with the Brazilian oil and gas giant for the AHTS vessel Skandi Iguazu, including an ROV.

Register for Offshore Energy Exhibition & Conference: