DOF’s CSV to begin operating in Asia Pacific in January 2026

August 29, 2025, by Nadja Skopljak

Norwegian vessel owner DOF Group has secured a long-term commitment in the Asia Pacific region (APAC) for a construction support vessel (CSV) designed for subsea construction, inspection, repair and maintenance (IRM) and remotely operated vehicle (ROV) services up to 3,000 meters of depth.

Source: DOF

The contract for the CSV Skandi Inventor has been awarded by an international operator and has a duration of one year, commencing in January 2026, with further extension options.

DOF said that the size of the contract is substantial, meaning it is valued at between $25 million and $50 million.

“This commitment marks a significant milestone in our ongoing operations in the APAC region and underscores DOF’s capability to deliver high-performance subsea solutions,” said Mons Aase, CEO of DOF Group. “Skandi Inventor’s deployment will enhance operational efficiency and support our partners’ long-term asset integrity goals in the region.”

Skandi Inventor was built in 2018, is 137.6 meters long and can accommodate 120 people. It is of Marin Teknikk 6027 design.

The vessel, equipped with a 400-ton active heave-compensated (AHC) crane and a large working deck, was recently fitted with two new work-class ROVs (WROVs) and a modern survey suite, the company noted, after which it got to work in the Atlantic Region.

