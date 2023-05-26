DP World: Direct carbon emissions down by 5 per cent in 2022

May 26, 2023, by Fatima Bahtić

DP World cut direct carbon emissions from its global operations by 5% last year, according to its latest Environmental Social and Governance (ESG) report, reflecting progress towards its 2040 carbon-neutral target.

DP World

The ESG report, published on 25 May, has been developed in accordance with the latest Global Reporting Initiative (GRI) Standards.

Over the course of 2022, DP World has tightened its ESG Governance and Risk Management framework, launched an Executive Sustainability Council to provide strategic guidance on the firm’s sustainability strategy and ESG metrics, integrated ESG as a risk into our corporate enterprise risk register.

“At DP World, we believe in enabling resilience, and building a smart and sustainable future that generates long-term societal impact. In 2022 we saw continued global headwinds but that challenged us to push new frontiers of collaboration. I’m proud that we have cut our direct carbon emissions by 5%, and significantly increased our community contributions,” Maha AlQattan, Group Chief People and Sustainability Officer, DP World, said.

Dubai-based logistics heavyweight has already committed to becoming carbon neutral by 2040 and net zero carbon by 2050 in line with the UAE’s 2050 net zero.

In November at COP 27, the chairman announced that DP World had joined the Green Shipping Challenge and committed to investing up to $500 million to cut CO2 emissions by nearly 700,000 tonnes over the next five years.

Related Article Posted: 6 months ago DP World earmarks $500 million to cut CO2 emissions Posted: 6 months ago

The company has also entered a strategic partnership with the Maersk McKinney Moller Center for Zero Carbon Shipping and joined the UN Global Compact’s Think Lab on Just Transition.

Related Article Posted: about 1 year ago DP World partners Maersk Mc-Kinney Moller Center Posted: about 1 year ago

In January this year, DP World announced that its container terminal at Southampton delivered a 55% reduction in net carbon emissions from its fleet and installations in 2022.