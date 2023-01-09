DP World’s container terminal slashes carbon emissions by 55%

January 9, 2023, by Fatima Bahtić

DP World’s container terminal at Southampton delivered a 55% reduction in net carbon emissions from its fleet and installations last year, Dubai-based logistics heavyweight revealed.

DP World runs the UK’s advanced logistics hubs: two deep water ports at Southampton and London Gateway with access to freight rail terminals, and a rapidly expanding logistics park on the doorstep of the capital.

Credit: DP World

Southampton became the first port in the UK to eliminate fossil diesel from its operations entirely and transition to hydrotreated vegetable oil (HVO).

HVO is a renewable biodiesel derived from sustainable sources which, as well as lowering carbon dioxide emissions, reduces levels of nitrogen oxide, particulate matter and carbon monoxide.

DP World estimates the switch from diesel to HVO at the port saves around 14,000 tonnes of carbon dioxide annually – the equivalent of taking more than 8,000 family cars off the roads.

“We are delighted by the progress we have made on our green journey since moving to sustainable HVO last April. The transition away from fossil diesel means that the overwhelming majority of the fuel used at Southampton now comes from a green and renewable source,” Steve McCrindle, DP World’s Port Operations Director at Southampton, said.

“We will use HVO for the entirety of 2023 and therefore expect a further 35% net reduction in carbon emissions from our fleet and installations by the end of the year, making for a 90% reduction compared with 2021. This sector-leading performance shows our commitment to playing our part in helping the UK meet its Net Zero 2050 policy,” McCrindle added.

DP World operates ports, terminals and logistics businesses on six continents. At London Gateway the new £350 million fourth berth, which will lift capacity by a third when it opens in 2024, will be all-electric and the UK’s first all-electric terminal tractor is now in service.

The company has also earmarked a further £1 billion for investment in the UK over the next 10 years.

DP World announced plans in November last year to invest up to $500 million to cut carbon emissions from its operations by nearly 700,000 tonnes over the next five years.

Related Article Posted: 2 months ago DP World earmarks $500 million to cut CO2 emissions Posted: 2 months ago

The reduction represents a 20% cut from 2021 levels, through electrifying assets, investing in renewable power and exploring alternative fuels.

In the longer term, the logistics major aims to be a carbon-neutral business by 2040 and has a clear roadmap to achieve net-zero carbon emissions by 2050 across its entire global network.