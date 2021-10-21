DP World rolls out new digital logistics platform

October 21, 2021, by Fatima Bahtić

Dubai-based port operator DP World has launched a new digital logistics solution CARGOES Logistics to address complexities and inefficiencies that exist in global supply chains.

As disclosed, the new platform will provide customers a single-window solution enabling seamless, safe, secure, and efficient movement of their cargo.

Specifically, clients can choose from multimodal logistics options, ship freight by sea, road, and/or rail, get instant quotes, swift booking confirmation and multiple secure payment options in three simple steps – search, choose and book.

Furthermore, the logistics platform will offer easy and swift cargo booking from origin to destination.

The first phase of the project will start from India to multiple destinations across the Middle East, Subcontinent, Southeast Asia, the Far East and North Africa as well as UAE to India. The company also plans to share it globally.

“With CARGOES Logistics, our aim is to build and offer highly efficient, seamless and end-to-end transparent supply chains,” Rizwan Soomar, CEO & MD, Subcontinent, DP World said.

“The new digital solution will simplify the container shipping experience providing visibility across all modes of transportation through smart enablement of IOT based solutions. We will continue to invest in technology and work with our customers to drive innovation, continually add new products & features and provide solutions to meet their global logistics needs.”

“Demand for digital solutions has never been higher and will only keep growing. DP World created CARGOES to solve pressing challenges caused by supply chain related inefficiencies. It’s a holistic solution powered by technology targeting all aspects of global trade including Finance, ERP, Tracking, Terminal Operating System, Customs software and enabling end-to-end logistics,” Pradeep Desai, Chief Technology Officer, DP World concluded.

To enhance its logistics solutions capability, DP World acquired U.S. logistics company Syncreon in July this year.