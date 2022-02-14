dship’s eco-friendly F-500 fleet is now complete

February 14, 2022, by Naida Hakirevic Prevljak

Germany-based multipurpose ship owner and operator dship Carriers has taken delivery of MV Charlie, the final of four next-gen eco-friendly F-500 vessels.

Photo: dship Carriers

On 10 February, China’s Taizhou Sanfu Shipbuilding delivered the newbuild to its owner.

With this new vessel, dship is further enhancing its capabilities in the multipurpose heavy lift market during a time when cargo slots are rare and the market is tight.

Contributing to global decarbonization, dship ordered a total of four eco-friendly F-500 multi-purpose heavy lift vessels — MV Mick, MV Keith, MV Ronnie and MV Charlie — as part of its fleet expansion program initiated back in 2018.

All four vessels were developed to reduce fuel consumption while increasing stowage flexibility.

Launched in March 2021, MV Charlie is equipped with two Liebherr cranes, featuring a lifting capacity of 250 metric tons (MT) each, and has a deadweight of 12,385 MT.

Equipped with a Becker Mewis Duct and a Becker Rudder, two devices utilizing energy-saving technology, MV Charlie is dship’s next step toward environmentally-friendlier shipping solutions supporting lower fuel demand.

These consumption lowering devices consist of two elements mounted on the vessel in front of the propeller and an integrated fin system.

dship carrier’s fleet currently consists of various multi-purpose, heavy lift, tween deck vessels with around 12,500 DWAT and a combined crane capacity of up to 500 MT.

“dship Carriers is committed to helping achieve the goals of the Paris Agreement—our newbuild F-500 vessels are one more step towards this. We look forward to seeing the MV Charlie in action and wish the crew all the best and good luck,” Lars Feller, Global Vice President, dship Carriers, commented.

