DSME and DNV team up to develop wind-assisted propulsion tech

September 6, 2022, by Ajsa Habibic

South Korean shipbuilding major Daewoo Shipbuilding & Marine Engineering (DSME) and classification society DNV have signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) to develop wind assistance propulsion technology.

Courtesy of DNV

The two parties signed the MoU during this year’s Gastech, a global gas, LNG, hydrogen, and energy event, in Milan.

Under the MoU, DSME and DNV will jointly develop ship wind-assisted propulsion systems, including a rotor sail solution, fuel saving device technology, and will cooperate in promoting future-related businesses.

Primary tasks include DNV’s type approval design certificate (TADC) and technical support for DSME’s future rotor sail system, and a joint study of a wind assisted propulsion system (WAPS) on deep-sea vessels such as LNG carriers and very large crude carriers (VLCCs).

The rotor sail system is seen as one of the next-generation eco-friendly technologies that use wind power to reduce ship fuel and greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions.

It provides additional thrust to a ship’s propulsion power through aerodynamic forces generated by a rotating cylindrical column (rotor sail) installed on deck.

Last year, DSME received approval in principle (AiP) from DNV for its rotor sail system. In addition, the shipbuilder is in the process of producing a prototype of the full-scale DSME rotor sail to perform various tests, and it is scheduled to be completed by the end of October 2022.

“Achievements through our continuous cooperation led us to the signing of today’s MoU. DNV’s expertise in WAPS technology will greatly support DSME and the industry’s decarbonisation efforts”, said Vidar Dolonen, regional manager Korea & Japan, DNV Maritime.

Dong-Kyu Choi, executive vice president, head of DSME’s R&D Institute, affirmed: “The rotor sail system is a proven technology. The collaboration with DNV will speed up the realization and commercialisation of innovative WAPS technologies.”