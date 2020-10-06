DSME gets LR AIP for ammonia-fueled 23,000 TEU boxship

October 6, 2020, by Naida Hakirevic

South Korean shipbuilder Daewoo Shipbuilding & Marine Engineering (DSME) has obtained approval in principle (AIP) from classification society Lloyd’s Register (LR) for a 23,000 TEU ammonia-powered super large containership design.

Image Courtesy: DSME

Since last June, the shipbuilder has been working on a joint development project for ammonia-fueled ships in collaboration with LR and engine manufacturer MAN Energy Solutions.

Specifically, within the JDP, DSME was in charge of the basic design of the ammonia propulsion system and MAN Energy Solutions of the development of the ammonia dual fuel propulsion engine. In addition, Lloyd’s Register was reviewing the risk and suitability of the facility.

Ammonia is an eco-friendly alternative fuel that does not emit any carbon dioxide during combustion, and is attracting attention from the industry because it can be easily transported and stored.

“With this basic certification for ammonia propulsion vessels, we are stepping closer to decarbonization, which is the biggest goal of Daewoo Shipbuilding & Marine Engineering,” Oh-ik Kwon, Head of DSME, said, adding that it will be easier to apply the technology to general ship types in the future.

DSME also said it plans to commercialize ammonia-fueled ships by 2025.

Last year, LR also granted AIP for an ammonia-fueled 23,000 TEU containership concept design to China’s Dalian Shipbuilding Industry and MAN Energy Solutions. The concept was described as the first ammonia as fuel design of its kind in China.

Two more Korean shipbuilders, Samsung Heavy Industries (SHI) and Hyundai Mipo Dockyard (HMD), also received LR AIPs for ammonia-fueled tanker designs. The approvals were awarded in October 2020 and July 2020, respectively.