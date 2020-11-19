Dulam’s DSV on ONGC duty
Dubai-based subsea services player Dulam said that its DSV Oceanic Installer has commenced charter with India’s Oil and Natural Gas Corporation (ONGC).
According tu Dulam, the vesselis is currently carrying out subsea IMR operations off the West Coast of India.
The vessel comes equipped with a 14-man saturation diving system and air diving system; 100-ton crane and more than 550m square metres of deck space.
Also onboard are high pressure waterjets; 1000 CFM compressor and a host of subsea inspection tools including, CP, UT and ACFM.
Prior to this campaign, the vessel , built by Ulstein Halto in 1984, has undergone a series of upgrades.
These include installation of FIFI 1 and 2 system, modifications for SPS notation, renewal of bell cross haul system, Helideck Approach Path Indication (HAPI) system installation for night time helicopter operations, amongst others.
Dulam acquired the 84 metres long DSV Oceanic Installer from SBM Offshore in 2012 for close to $15 million.
In addition to Oceanic Installer, Dulam operates the 78 metres long DP2 subsea operations vessel Aureus. Aureus was last reported at Port of Ras Laffan in Persian Gulf.
Both vessel come equipped with the saturation diving systems. 14-man capacity on Oceanic Installer and 15-man on Aureus.
