Dutch approve NeuConnect offshore works

January 5, 2022, by Nadja Skopljak

NeuConnect, a new interconnector between the UK and Germany, has received permits from the relevant Dutch authorities for works offshore the Netherlands.

A section of the project’s subsea cabling route will pass through Dutch waters in the North Sea, requiring a Water Permit and a Nature Permit, which are coordinated by the Energy Projects Bureau of the Netherlands Enterprise Agency (RVO) on behalf of the Ministry of Economic Affairs and Climate Policy (EZK).

Following a positive recommendation on the environmental impact assessment, EZK has confirmed the necessary permits for NeuConnect.

Major planning works have been completed or nearing completion across the project, with lands secured for onshore works in Germany and the UK, and key planning approvals received.

NeuConnect is targeting reaching financial close in the coming weeks which would allow major construction works to start later this year.

“Securing permits for Dutch offshore works is another important piece of the NeuConnect jigsaw and gives us continued momentum as we target the start of construction works later this year,” said NeuConnect CEO Christophe Vanhove.

“The NeuConnect interconnector will allow 1.4GW of electricity to flow in either direction between the UK and Germany, helping to deliver a more diverse, resilient and sustainable electricity supply, while also helping to lower costs for consumers.”

According to Vanhove, by integrating renewable energy sources in Germany and the UK, the new energy link will also deliver a net reduction in carbon emissions of 16 MtCO2 over 25 years to support German, UK and European net-zero goals.

Last month, the privately financed €1.6 billion interconnector secured a connection agreement with the German transmission system operator TenneT.