The Fryslân Province has allocated €625,000 to support the PROSIT project, aimed at making the Wadden Islands partly self-sufficient in energy.
Dutch province backs tidal energy expansion to add to Wadden Islands’ energy independence

April 15, 2025, by Zerina Maksumic

The Friesland Province has allocated €625,000 to the PROSIT project, which aims to help the Wadden Islands become partly self-sufficient in energy by harnessing tidal currents.

Source: SeaQurrent

According to the Friesland Province, PROSIT builds on SeaQurrent’s TidalKite demonstration near Ameland. The system uses tidal currents to generate electricity and has been under testing in the Borndiep channel.

“The TidalKites are located in the water just off the coast and contribute directly to the local energy supply. The system fits in seamlessly with the ambition of the Wadden Islands to generate their own energy in the long term,” Friesland Province said in a social media post.

While the system has shown promising results, further adjustments are needed to adapt to the Wadden Sea’s tidal dynamics. The provincial funding enables those next steps.

“The expectation: higher energy yield and a smaller ecological footprint. The ambition: to generate half of the energy needs of the Wadden Islands sustainably,” Friesland Province noted.

In 2023, Dutch company SeaQurrent conducted the first tests on its TidalKite tidal energy device as it prepares for upcoming deployment offshore the Netherlands.

As part of the SHINES project, Inyanga Marine Energy Group will lead offshore operations for SeaQurrent’s TidalKite device at the Paimpol-Bréhat test site in France. The site will also host Inyanga’s 600 kW HydroWing tidal turbine, supporting real-sea deployment and grid integration of both technologies.

