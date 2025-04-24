Photo of the floaters from Eco Wave Power's Israeli project, for illustration purposes
Back to overview
Home Tidal & Wave Energy Shell-backed wave energy pilot in LA moves ahead with local floater build

Shell-backed wave energy pilot in LA moves ahead with local floater build

Project & Tenders
April 24, 2025, by Zerina Maksumic

Wave energy developer Eco Wave Power has signed a manufacturing agreement with California-based All-Ways Metal for the production of floaters for its first U.S. wave energy installation at the Port of Los Angeles.

For illustration purposes. Source: Eco Wave Power

All-Ways Metal, a woman-owned fabrication company, is expected to deliver the floaters within 70 days. Once installed at Municipal Pier One, they are said to mark the launch of Eco Wave Power’s first U.S. proof-of-concept project.

According to Eco Wave Power, the agreement follows key regulatory clearances, including a final license from the Port of Los Angeles granted earlier this month and a federal permit from the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers secured in November 2024.

Related Article

“As we expand into the United States, we are proud to collaborate with All-Ways Metal, a highly respected and experienced woman-owned fabrication business,” said Inna Braverman, Founder and CEO of Eco Wave Power.

Developed in partnership with Shell Marine Renewable Energy (MRE), the pilot installation is intended as a scalable model for future wave energy systems in the U.S. and beyond. 

“We are honored to partner with Eco Wave Power on this forward-thinking project,” said Rachelle Pickens, CEO of All-Ways Metal.

According to the company, using a domestic supply chain is expected to shorten lead times and contribute to environmental, social, and governance (ESG) targets. The project is being implemented under a pilot test agreement with Shell MRE.

All-Ways Metal, founded in 1983, offers sheet metal fabrication and CNC machining services to sectors including aerospace, medical, and transportation.

In March, Eco Wave Power appointed Vistra Energy board member Hilary E. Ackermann to its advisory board.

Back in September 2024, Eco Wave Power received a green light from the Port of Los Angeles for the engineering plans of the wave energy project the company is developing in partnership with Shell International Exploration and Production, as well as for other documents submitted.

Related Article

Related news

List of highlighted news articles