Home Tidal & Wave Energy

Final permit secured for Shell co-funded wave energy project in LA

April 1, 2025, by Zerina Maksumic

Wave energy developer Eco Wave Power has received Revocable Permit 25-05 from the Port of Los Angeles, allowing the company to proceed with the construction and demonstration of its wave energy technology at Berth 70 in San Pedro, California. 

Inna Braverman, Terry Tamminen, and Arnold Schwarzenegger in a visit to Eco Wave Power's pilot in LA. Source: Eco Wave Power

According to Eco Wave Power, the permit was approved and executed on March 27, 2025, by Executive Director Eugene D. Seroka.

This approval follows the company’s federal Nationwide Permit (NWP) 52 for Water-Based Renewable Energy Generation Pilot Projects, granted by the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers in November 2024. With all necessary permits secured, Eco Wave Power expects to complete installation within 2-3 months.

The pilot project, co-funded by Shell Marine Renewable Energy (Shell MRE) and developed in partnership with AltaSea at the Port of Los Angeles, will involve installing up to eight wave energy floaters on the piles of an existing concrete wharf structure at Municipal Pier One. 

An energy conversion unit housed in two 20-foot shipping containers will be positioned on the wharf deck and linked to the floaters. The conversion unit is already on-site, with installation expected to be finalized by the end of Q2 2025.

“This permit represents a major step forward for Eco Wave Power’s expansion into the U.S. market,” said Inna Braverman, CEO of Eco Wave Power.

 “We are excited to collaborate with the Port of Los Angeles, AltaSea, and Shell MRE to bring our innovative, sustainable energy technology to one of the most significant ports in the country.”

Under the permit, Eco Wave Power said that it is authorized to use approximately 10,396 square feet of land and 2,016 square feet of water area for the project, which is being developed in collaboration with AltaSea at the Port of Los Angeles.

AltaSea CEO Terry Tamminen added: “At AltaSea, we are dedicated to fostering cutting-edge solutions for the blue economy, and Eco Wave Power’s innovative technology is a prime example of that commitment. We are thrilled to support this project as it sets the stage for wave energy’s viability in the U.S.”

The U.S. Department of Energy’s National Renewable Energy Laboratory estimates wave energy could generate over 1,400 terawatt-hours annually, enough to power about 130 million homes, Eco Wave Power noted. The company’s pilot aims to demonstrate the feasibility of wave energy as a reliable renewable power source, potentially paving the way for larger-scale deployments in the U.S.

The company previously carried out a three-month feasibility study to identify the top locations for commercial onshore wave energy stations across the U.S. coastline. 

Just recently, Eco Wave Power appointed Vistra Energy board member Hilary E. Ackermann to its advisory board.

In September 2024, the company received the green light from the Port of Los Angeles for the engineering plans of the wave energy project, developed in partnership with Shell, alongside other required documentation.

