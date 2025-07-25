Gibraltar wave power plant (for illustration purposes); Source: Eco Wave Power
Eco Wave Power to assess wave energy potential in South Africa

July 25, 2025, by Zerina Maksumić

Wave energy developer Eco Wave Power has signed an agreement with Africa Great Future Development (AGFDL) to conduct a feasibility study for a potential wave energy project at the Port of Ngqura in South Africa.

Gibraltar wave power plant (for illustration purposes); Source: Eco Wave Power

According to Eco Wave Power, the agreement marks the company’s first move into the African market, aligning with its strategy to expand into regions with high demand for renewable energy and coastal resource potential.

South Africa is said to be heavily reliant on coal, with over 80% of its electricity generated from coal-fired plants. Frequent power shortages and increasing environmental pressures have underscored the need for alternative clean energy sources. 

With a coastline stretching more than 2,800 kilometers, the country holds significant untapped wave energy resources, the company said.

“Eco Wave Power is excited to explore South Africa’s wave energy potential in partnership with AGFDL,” said Inna Braverman, Founder and CEO of Eco Wave Power. 

“This feasibility study represents a meaningful step toward addressing energy access and sustainability in Africa, while advancing our global mission to commercialize wave energy technology.”

The Port of Ngqura is a deep-water port in South Africa’s Eastern Cape Province. Operated by Transnet National Ports Authority and located next to the Coega Special Economic Zone (SEZ), it is said to offer breakwater infrastructure and open ocean access suitable for wave energy technology.

“This collaboration represents an important opportunity to support Africa’s clean energy transition,” said Wilfred Emmanuel-Gottlieb, CEO of AGFDL. 

“Wave energy has the potential to play a key role in delivering sustainable, reliable power to underserved communities and industries.”

Eco Wave Power’s first U.S. project, located at the Port of Los Angeles and co-funded by Shell Marine Renewable Energy (MRE), is expected to launch in September 2025.

“This project is about delivering practical, long-term impact,” added Alphonsus Ukah, Co-Founder and Chairman of AGFDL.

“We believe this technology could become a critical part of Africa’s renewable energy future, and we are pleased to begin this journey with Eco Wave Power.”

Other projects in development include a MW-scale initiative in Portugal and pilot efforts in Taiwan and India, in collaboration with local I-Ke and Bharat Petroleum.

“These developments reflect our strategy to demonstrate the scalability and viability of wave energy across diverse global markets,” Braverman added. 

“Africa’s energy challenges require bold innovation, and we are proud to take this first step toward delivering real solutions on the continent.”

In terms of other recent news coming from Eco Wave Power, the company signed an agreement with California-based C&S Welding for the installation of its wave energy technology at the Port of Los Angeles.

