Final contractor secured for Eco Wave Power's US wave energy rollout

July 22, 2025, by Zerina Maksumić

Wave energy developer Eco Wave Power has signed an agreement with California-based C&S Welding for the installation of its wave energy technology at the Port of Los Angeles.

The deal marks the final step before deployment begins for Eco Wave Power’s first wave energy project in the United States.

C&S Welding, headquartered in Wilmington, CA, will install the wave energy floaters and the company’s land-based energy conversion unit. The contractor specializes in welding, fabrication, and marine infrastructure.

“We’re excited to be part of this historic deployment of wave energy in the U.S.,” said Ian Crichton, President of C&S Welding.

“Eco Wave Power’s technology represents real innovation in clean energy, and we’re proud to apply our expertise to help bring this project to life at the Port of Los Angeles. It’s a great opportunity for local industry to contribute to a more sustainable future.”

All floaters for the system have been fabricated by All-Ways Metal, a female-owned company based in California. According to Eco Wave Power, the assembly is expected to be completed in the coming week.

The project is hosted by AltaSea at the Port of LA and supported by Shell’s Marine Renewable Program (MRE).

“This collaboration with C&S Welding represents the final operational piece of our U.S. rollout puzzle,” said Inna Braverman, CEO of Eco Wave Power. 

“With the floaters complete and a trusted local installer now in place, we are full speed ahead toward installation. The future of wave energy in the U.S. is becoming a reality—right here in Los Angeles.”

The pilot will showcase Eco Wave Power’s patented technology, which attaches floaters to existing marine structures and connects them to a land-based conversion system that generates electricity from wave motion. The system is designed to be scalable, low-maintenance, and environmentally friendly.

Founded in 2006 by Steve Crichton and now operated by Ian Crichton, C&S Welding is a family-owned company serving ports and coastal infrastructure projects across the region.

Just recently, Eco Wave Power elected Hilary E. Ackermann to its Board of Directors, following approval at the company’s annual general meeting.

Mid-July, the company completed production of all floaters for its first U.S. wave energy project, scheduled for deployment at the Port of Los Angeles, with an expected start date later this month.

In April, Eco Wave Power signed a manufacturing agreement with All-Ways Metal to produce floaters for its first U.S. wave energy installation at the Port of Los Angeles. The agreement followed key regulatory clearances, including a final license from the Port of Los Angeles granted earlier this month and a federal permit from the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers secured in November 2024.

