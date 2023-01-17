ecoinvent joins Mærsk Mc-Kinney Møller Center

January 17, 2023, by Fatima Bahtić

Internationally active not-for-profit association ecoinvent has formalized its collaboration with Mærsk Mc-Kinney Møller Center for Zero Carbon Shipping by signing a knowledge partnership agreement.

As informed, with this agreement ecoinvent and the center become official partners, committing to a long-term strategic collaboration and contribution to accelerate the decarbonization of the maritime industry.

ecoinvent is a not-for-profit association based in Zurich, Switzerland. It was founded 20 years ago by the Swiss research institutes ETHZ, EPFL, PSI, Empa and Agroscope.

Its activities include publishing and maintaining the ecoinvent Database, which currently contains over 18’500 life cycle inventory datasets covering a diverse range of sectors on a global level. The association works globally with policymakers, private enterprises, NGOs, and the academic community.

“This partnership is a major contribution to the mission we are on. ecoinvent is a world leader in the provision of environmental data, and our collaboration will accelerate the co-creation of data needed to support a sustainable energy transition in the shipping industry. This will also deepen our holistic understanding of how decarbonization solutions will impact on our climate and environment,” in welcoming ecoinvent, Bo Cerup-Simonsen, CEO of the Center, said.

“ecoinvent is proud to partner with the Mærsk Mc-Kinney Møller Center for Zero Carbon Shipping in the ambitious challenge to decarbonize the maritime industry. The Center has brought together a global cohort of strategic industry partners and expert knowledge partners to take on this challenge. ecoinvent welcomes the collaboration with the Center and our fellow partners and will support this grand scale endeavor by providing our world class life cycle data and expertise,” Nickolas Meyer, CEO of ecoinvent, added.

The Mærsk Mc-Kinney Møller Center for Zero Carbon Shipping, a not-for-profit research and development center, is aimed at accelerating the transition towards a net-zero future for the maritime industry.

Together with partners, the center drives and facilitates the development and implementation of new technologies, while building confidence in new concepts and mature viable strategic ways to achieve necessary systemic and regulatory changes.

The center recently outlined four key actions to fast-track decarbonization, emphasizing the role of alternative fuel technology and onboard energy efficiency.

Related Article Posted: about 1 month ago 4 key actions to fast-track decarbonization Posted: about 1 month ago

International and domestic shipping uses approximately 12.6 EJ of energy each year, corresponding to around 300 million tonnes of fossil fuels. To align with the Paris 1.5°C trajectory, the industry must limit its fossil fuel consumption of the global fleet to approximately 6 EJ by 2030.