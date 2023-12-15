Electric hybrid vessel Electramar joins ESL’s AtoB@C Shipping

December 15, 2023, by Naida Hakirevic Prevljak

AtoB@C Shipping, a Swedish subsidiary of Finland-based shipping company ESL Shipping, has taken delivery of Electramar, the first vessel in the series of twelve energy-efficient plug-in hybrid vessels.

Electramar. Source: AtoB@C Shipping

The delivery ceremony took place at India’s Chowgule Shipyard on December 15, 2023.

Flying the flag of Cyprus, the 5,400 dwt general cargo vessel features a length of 90 meters and a width of 16 meters. The newbuild was launched in June this year.

The new hybrid vessels reduce CO2 emissions by up to 50% compared to the present generation of vessels. Shore power connectivity and a large battery installation provide superior fuel efficiency and the possibility to minimize noise and emissions while in port.

“We are proud to be at the forefront of green shipping with these innovative vessels that combine high efficiency, flexibility and sustainability. Electramar is the first of many vessels that will help us achieve our vision of being the most responsible and reliable partner for our customers and stakeholders,” Mikki Koskinen, Managing Director of ESL Shipping and Chairman of the Board of AtoB@C Shipping, commented.

Vessels are optimized for a wide variety of bulk and breakbulk products. Thanks to the crew accommodation and the bridge at the bow, the vessels have a long unobstructed deck, which enables loading more deck cargo and longer project cargoes than present vessels in the fleet.

“We have designed vessels that answer to the demand we foresee in our trading areas. Our customers’ need for a modern and sustainable fleet is increasing day by day and we are happy to respond to this demand with these vessels”, Frida Rowland, Commercial Director, explained.

The second vessel in the series, Stellamar, was launched on October 1. Every other vessel in the series of twelve next-generation electric hybrid vessels will be sold, as announced earlier, to the company established by the pooling investor group.