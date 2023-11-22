Emerson invests in Frugal Technologies to cut fuel consumption in shipping

November 22, 2023, by Naida Hakirevic Prevljak

The US-based global automation technology company Emerson has made a strategic investment in Frugal Technologies, a Danish company offering fuel optimization technologies.

Frugal Technologies

As informed, Frugal Technologies will use Emerson’s global organization to accelerate sales of its fuel-saving artificial intelligence (AI) technology for ships.

On average across vessel types, fuel consumption accounts for approximately 60% of operating costs. Frugal’s cloud-based propulsion optimization software uses AI technology to collect data related to dynamic conditions such as weather, cargo load and propulsion and develop optimal engine models for ships. Frugal estimates its propulsion solutions generate savings of up to 15% in fuel consumption, contributing to a lower carbon footprint.

“Our propulsion solution supports two critical pain points in the market: optimizing energy use to reduce fuel costs and helping ship owners comply with more stringent emissions targets,” Peter Hauschildt, co-founder and chief executive officer of Frugal Technologies, said.

“Our fuel optimization technology complements Emerson’s marine expertise and automation portfolio, and together we are well positioned to help fleet performance leaders better manage their fuel costs and meet their sustainability targets.”

New global environmental regulations have sparked innovation to support shipping companies in their sustainability journey. The International Maritime Organization has stated its goals to reduce the carbon intensity of international shipping by at least 40% by 2030 and 70% by 2050.

“Frugal Technologies’ mission aligns very well with our commitment to drive innovation that supports our customers in their sustainability journey,” Jon Stokes, group president of Emerson, said.

“Our shipping customers demand the best fuel consumption measurements and data available to make better, more informed decisions, and Frugal, combined with our technologies, provides an unparalleled value proposition for fuel optimization.”