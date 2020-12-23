EMGS firms up Gulf of Mexico deal
Norwegian firm Electromagnetic Geoservices (EMGS) has officially signed a new contract for a project in the Gulf of Mexico.
Earlier this month, EMGS received a letter of award for 3D CSEM and magnetotelluric multi-client survey, pending final contract execution.
The letter of award came from one of the EMGS’ existing clients and also represents the first project for this customer in the Gulf of Mexico.
According to a statement EMGS issued on 2 December, it will mobilise the vessel Atlantic Guardian for the project.
The company expects the survey to take one to two months, commencing late Q1 2021.
