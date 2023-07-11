EST-Floattech’s batteries for world’s 1st fully electric event vessel

July 11, 2023, by Fatima Bahtić

Dutch energy storage systems provider EST-Floattech has been contracted to provide battery systems for the world’s first fully electric carbon-neutral event vessel.

EST-Floattech

The vessel Oceandiva London, which will enter service this summer, features several industry firsts.. It is 86 meters long and 17 meters wide.

What little CO2 the vessel might release, will be balanced by the same amount being absorbed from the atmosphere. The batteries are charged by both green fast-charging shore power and onboard solar panels, with a biofuel generator as back up for longer excursions.

The Green Orca system is made up of two lithium battery packs with a total capacity of 2.2 MWh. The ship is part of the Net Zero Marine Services (NZMS) program to decarbonise London’s river.

EST-Floattech

The new event vessel was designed for the British events company Smart Group by Amsterdam-based company Oceandiva – which operates similar ships in the Netherlands, Germany and Belgium.

The vessel was built by VEKA Group of Werkendam, the Netherlands. Electrical system integrator Werkina Werkendam commissioned EST-Floatech for the energy solution

“We are delighted to contribute to the world’s first carbon-neutral event vessel. The same goes for our cooperation with electrical system integrator Werkina, an important and valued new business partner with very strong references”, Walter van der Pennen, EST’s Commercial Director noted.