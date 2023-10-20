Evergreen joins forces with CIP to explore hydrogen-based shipping fuels

October 20, 2023, by Ajsa Habibic

Taiwanese container shipping major Evergreen has teamed up with Copenhagen Infrastructure Partners (CIP), the world’s largest fund manager within greenfield renewable energy, for collaboration on hydrogen-based marine fuels.

Evergreen's Ever Acme. Image credit Hudong-Zhonghua Shipbuilding

To this end, Evergreen and CIP, on behalf of its Energy Transition Fund, have signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) under which they will jointly explore the production and usage of carbon-neutral e-fuels.

The cooperation will have several aspects including the production of e-fuels in Taiwan based on offshore wind, but also the exploration of a broader supply of green fuels such as e-ammonia and e-methanol.

Taiwan has good conditions for offshore wind and with a growing government support for decarbonization it has the potential to become a producer of the future fuel types, the partners noted. CIP is currently constructing and developing several offshore wind farms in Taiwan with strong ties to the Taiwanese industries and society.

CIP Partner Felix Pahl said: “ETF is the world’s largest fund dedicated to investing and developing advanced energy technology which supports the transition to renewable energy. CIP already has a strong footprint in Taiwan, and we are looking forward to working with Evergreen to further support Taiwan’s ambition of realizing 2050 net zero goal.”

Evergreen stated that its collaboration with CIP represents a further step in the company’s strategy to achieve its carbon reduction goals. Aligned with the International Maritime Organization’s target for net-zero carbon emissions, Evergreen aims to achieve this goal by 2050.

Earlier this year, the shipping company took a step toward achieving this goal by ordering 24 methanol dual-fuel containerships.

The construction order was divided between industry major Samsung Heavy Industries (SHI), and Nihon Shipyard, a joint venture between Japan Marine United Corporation (JMU) and Imabari Shipbuilding Co., Ltd.

The newbuilding fleet is expected for delivery between 2026 and 2027.