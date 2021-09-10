Evergreen orders 24 containerships

September 10, 2021, by Naida Hakirevic Prevljak

Taiwanese container shipping company Evergreen Marine Corporation has decided to order 24 containerships in China.

The units will be built at CSSC Huangpu Wenchong Shipbuilding Company Limited, Evergreen Marine said in a stock exchange filing.

Illustration. Image Courtesy: Evergreen Marine

As informed, the order comprises eleven 3,000 TEU vessels, eleven 2,300 TEU ships, and two units a capacity of 1,800 TEU.

Evergreen Marine will pay between $958 and $1.1 billion for the 24 newbuilds or between $28 million and $51 million per ship.

The latest order is part of the shipping company’s major fleet renewal program as Evergreen strives for “a completely sustainable” life cycle for its vessels — from design, construction, operation and ultimately to decommissioning.

Under the fleet renewal program, older ships will be gradually phased out and chartered vessels will be returned to their owners. The result will be a young, technically advanced and sustainable containership fleet, according to Evergreen.

In March this year, Evergreen also placed an order for the construction of twenty 15,000 TEU boxships at South Korean shipyard Samsung Heavy Industries (SHI).

The deal is worth KRW 2.8 trillion (about $2.5 million).

In June, the company also ordered two 24,000 TEU containerships from Chinese shipbuilding major Hudong-Zhonghua Shipbuilding, part of CSSC.

Slated for delivery in 2024, the ULCVs will feature a number of green features including high efficiency, energy-saving, and safety solutions in line with Tier III emission requirements.