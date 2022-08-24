EverWind Fuels and E.ON partner up for green ammonia import

August 24, 2022, by Sanja Pekic

EverWind Fuels and E.ON have agreed to import green ammonia at scale to Germany starting in 2025 from EverWind’s initial production facility in Point Tupper, Nova Scotia.

Illustration only; Courtesy of EverWind Fuels

EverWind, a private developer of green hydrogen and ammonia production founded by infrastructure company Trent Vichie, co-founder of Stonepeak Infrastructure Partners, and E.ON Hydrogen, a wholly owned subsidiary of European energy company E.ON, agreed on a detailed memorandum of understanding to import green ammonia.

Under the MoU, EverWind and E.ON intend to work towards an offtake agreement for up to 500,000 tonnes per annum of green ammonia.

Point Tupper is a multi-phase green hydrogen and ammonia production and export facility. it is in advanced stages of development and is expected to reach commercial operation in early 2025, the first in Atlantic Canada. The facility is situated in Port Hawkesbury, benefiting from over $600 million of infrastructure, including an existing ice-free deep-water port with two berths that are capable of accommodating the largest vessels in the world.

The facility will produce green hydrogen and convert it into green ammonia using a mix of certified green power from the Nova Scotia grid and on-shore wind power, achieving total production of approximately one million tonnes per annum of green ammonia. Further phases of the facility will be powered by offshore wind, which enables production of over ten million tonnes per annum of green ammonia and will be serviced by EverWind’s existing marine infrastructure.

EverWind says it is committed to working with E.ON and Germany to provide green energy and both parties look forward to this work as part of our process to secure offtake for Point Tupper.

The partnership supports the decarbonization of Canada and Europe and strengthens the security of the green energy supply at a time when Europe needs to reduce its energy dependence on fossil fuels as quickly as possible.

E.ON says it is committed to making green hydrogen accessible to German small and medium-sized businesses, the heart of Germany’s economy.

“The transformation of our industry continues. Therefore, I am pleased that E.ON and Uniper each have signed a memorandum of understanding on the supply of green ammonia from 2025 on with the Canadian company EverWind Fuels. This is an important step not only to strengthen our bilateral economic relations, but also for a future-oriented and sustainable energy supply,” said German Chancellor Olaf Scholz.

Nova Scotia Premier Tim Houston said: “EverWind’s project supports our Provincial goals of decarbonization and green energy leadership. The development of EverWind’s Point Tupper site is incredibly encouraging as a regional green hydrogen hub for Eastern Canada, including new green hydrogen and ammonia production facilities.”

“This MoU is a direct result of close collaboration between Canada and Germany, backed by real support from our respective governments,” said Trent Vichie, CEO of EverWind Fuels. “This partnership is a win for Germany, a win for Canada and, in particular, a win for the people of Nova Scotia. We are on track to be the first green ammonia producer in Atlantic Canada, and the first to deliver on Canada’s commitment to becoming a global green fuels leader”.

Patrick Lammers, COO Costumer Solutions at E.ON SE, says: “Today is the start of the transatlantic hydrogen bridge. This way, we can bring the energy of the Canadian wind to Germany by ship. We are not just decarbonizing and diversifying our energy supply. We will create more energy security by cooperation between societies which share the same values and stand for democracy, the rule of law and a social market economy. This step is more urgent than ever. “

EverWind and E.ON announced the MoU in Halifax, Nova Scotia, ahead of the green hydrogen/green ammonia exhibition in Stephenville, Newfoundland and Labrador, that Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz, Nova Scotia Premier Tim Houston and other industry and political leaders will attend.

At the event, the parties signed a joint declaration of intent to establish a Canada-Germany Hydrogen Alliance.