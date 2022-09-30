Exowave and JD-Contractor form strategic wave energy partnership

September 30, 2022, by Amir Garanovic

Denmark-based subsea services provider JD-Contractor has made a strategic move into the growing wave energy sector by forming a partnership with compatriot wave energy developer Exowave.

Concept for Exowave’s wave energy technology (Courtesy of Exowave)

The partnership will see JD-Contractor taking part in the upcoming EUDP project by Exowave ‘250MW wave power in the Danish North Sea by 2030 – phase 1’ as key provider for the overall maritime operations, including supply of vessels, maritime and subsea management.

The partnership will then extend to future projects, in the North Sea at first and on an international scale moving forward, according to the companies.

Rasmus Normann Andersen, CEO at JD-Contractors, said: “We have been observing for some time the growing wave power sector and are pleased to sign this important partnership agreement with Exowave, a player who has been able to take its technology so far in its commercialization journey, and who is building such a strong value chain, with some of the top companies in the offshore and maritime sector.”

Gabriele Rampinelli, managing director at Exowave, added: “Exowave, with its subsea based technology will strongly benefit by a closer relationship with such an experienced player, contributing to strengthen even more the future wave power value chain.”

Wave energy is seeing a substantial growth over the past years with increasing support from governments. The EU alone has set very ambitious targets of 1GW of ocean energy installations by 2030 and 40GW by 2050.

Related Article Posted: about 1 year ago EU targets 40 GW of ocean energy and other emerging technologies by 2050 Posted: about 1 year ago

As such it is key to create a robust and reliable sector value chain, which will be able to deliver on such targets, the partners said.

The Exowave wave energy technology is based on the oscillating wave surge converter that extracts the kinetic energy from the ocean waves through bottom-hinged flaps.

The technology can be coupled with complementary market solutions to produce green electricity, cooling of data centers, fresh water for households, agricultural and industry use.