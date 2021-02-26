Falcon ROV detecting hazardous substances off Turkey

February 26, 2021, by Adis Ajdin

MOST Maritime has acquired Saab Seaeye Falcon remotely operated vehicle to assist in detection of hazardous substances in waters offshore Turkey.

Turkish firm provides global emergency response services for petroleum as well as other harmful substance spills in the sea and inland waterways worldwide.

MOST Maritime emergency response team selected the Falcon ROV specifically for its speedy deployment complete with cameras and multi-sensor detectors, ready to locate the incident, observe, and secure the danger.

“Falcon’s rapid response capability makes it a vital resource for hydrocarbon leak detection where speed is essential to avoid the serious consequences of economic loss and environmental pollution,” Saab Seaeye says.

Depth rated to 300 metres and 1000 metres, the Falcon is the world’s top-selling underwater vehicle in its class.

According to Saab Seaeye, Falcon’s success comes from its reputation as a versatile resource, with five powerful thrusters packed into a compact and easy-to-handle metre-sized vehicle enhanced by Saab Seaeye’s iCON intelligent control architecture.