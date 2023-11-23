Financial engineering firm joins Green Marine Europe

November 23, 2023, by Naida Hakirevic Prevljak

Fimar, a French company specializing in the arrangement and financing of merchant vessels, is joining the ranks of the partners of the environmental certification program Green Marine Europe.

According to the duo, the partnership highlights how financial engineering is an essential part of the greening of the maritime industry.

It also reinforces Green Marine Europe’s strategy of creating a community of players covering all aspects of the industry.

“By cultivating an inclusive membership, it was natural for Green Marine Europe to extend its partnership strategy to the world of finance, which is keen to have a positive and virtuous impact on the greening of the maritime economy,” Antidia Citores, Project Manager at Green Marine Europe, commented.

“With FIMAR, we are building a bridge between the environmental commitments of our participants and the financial and technological means to make them a reality.”

“Joining the Green Marine Europe ‘community’ means greater opportunities to share experiences and best practices. It also means having privileged access to ship owners and shipyards. All have voluntarily chosen to assess their activities according to a grid of 11 indicators covering the maritime industry’s full range of environmental issues,” Vincent Blaize, Director of Fimar, said.

“All of these assets align with the DNA of our business as an arranger: helping ship owners to finance their fleet renewal and development projects by supporting and encouraging more energy-efficient projects, whether they involve main or secondary propulsion, new builds or retrofit projects.”

Green Marine is a voluntary environmental certification program for the North American marine industry that expanded to the European region in 2020.